Miley Cyrus has a complicated relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus and ‘not very active’ friendships with other celebs

(CNN) — Miley Cyrus is opening up about her relationships.

The singer and actress revealed more about her family in a a conversation with David Letterman for his series, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.”

She reportedly has an estranged relationship with her father, fellow performer Billy Ray Cyrus. During her appearance, the younger Cyrus was asked if her dad was her hero.

“Honestly, my mom is my hero,” she said.

Her mother, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus in 2022 after more than 28 years of marriage. Billy Ray Cyrus recently split from his new wife, singer Firerose, after less than a year of marriage.

Miley Cyrus did have praise for her father, noting that she “wouldn’t exist” were it not for the man with whom she costarred on Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana” from 2006 to 2011.

“I’m grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me. He’s almost given me this map,” she said. “And there’s a map of what to do and what not to do, and he’s guided me on both.”

Her parents have done a great deal for her, she said.

“I think, what is so beautiful is that my parents, they served their children and I know this,” she said. “My parents served us and sacrificed so much for us. Anything we dreamed of, they made possible.”

The Grammy-winning singer has had a superstar career, but said she isn’t close with many other celebrities.

“I am not very active or a very active part of my community of other artists and entertainers and celebrities,” she said. “It just doesn’t feel like my people when I’m in that room.”

But she does have a relationship with Beyoncé, with whom she collaborated on the single “II Most Wanted” on Bey’s latest album “Act II: Cowboy Carter.”

Cyrus recalled being a teen in 2008 when she participated in the supergroup charity single “Just Stand Up!” with a group that included Beyoncé, Rihanna, Carrie Underwood, Mary J. Blige, Fergie and others at the Stand Up to Cancer telethon.

“I’m like, super small, have acne, have braces on the back of my teeth, and I’m standing next to Mariah Carey, who is dripping in diamonds and Beyoncé was so kind to me,” Cyrus said.

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” is streaming on Netflix.

