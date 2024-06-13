Man found sleeping in chair after breaking into home, sheriff says

By Adam Kight

GIBSON COUNTY, Indiana (WEVV) — A Virginia man was arrested in Gibson County after authorities say they found him asleep inside someone’s home.

Deputies were called to a home on Elm Street in Haubstadt to investigate a break-in.

At the scene, deputies were greeted by witnesses who said they had been left in charge of checking on the home while the owners were away.

While checking on the home, the witnesses told deputies they found a man sleeping inside.

Deputies say they went in the home, where they found 38-year-old Paul McCarvell of Virginia asleep in a chair.

McCarvell was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail, where he’s now facing charges of residential entry and criminal mischief.

