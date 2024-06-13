Executives of telehealth company accused of fraud that gave easy access to addictive Adderall drug

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Top executives at a California telemedicine company were arrested for allegedly distributing Adderall online and conspiring to commit health care fraud through reimbursements for the medication. U.S. Justice Department officials say Ruthia He, the founder and CEO of Done Global Inc, and clinical president David Brody were arrested Thursday for allegedly setting up their company to provide easy access to Adderall and other prescription stimulant drugs. They also allegedly lied to pharmacies and health insurance providers about their practices. If convicted, He and Brody both face up to 20 years in prison.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.