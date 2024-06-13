Skip to Content
Colorado Springs seeking public input on e-bikes on multi-use trails

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Colorado Springs Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) is launching a public process to gather feedback on the potential use of e-bikes on trails in the city.

Currently, motorized use (including e-bikes) is not permitted on many park properties including Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) acquired properties, the city said.

From June 14 to Aug. 4, residents can participate in an online survey to share their thoughts on e-bike access on trails in city parks, trails, and open spaces. The input received will help inform the city’s decision-making process regarding e-bike regulations and policies in the City of Colorado Springs, the city said.

Learn more and take the survey at ColoradoSprings.gov/ebike-input

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

