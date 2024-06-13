Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public for their input on species of greatest conservation need

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Ever wonder how you could make a difference to an endangered species? Well, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is seeking public feedback to select the species of greatest conservation need.

They are the most vulnerable of species that require conservation support to maintain healthy ecosystems. CPW maintains that public feedback ensures consistency with Colorado's wildlife conservation community and community stakeholders.

The feedback form is available on CPW's website and officials will continue to garner feedback as the process continues.