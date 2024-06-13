City of Pueblo issues declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency due to heat

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Pueblo says that Mayor of Pueblo Heather Graham issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency for the City of Pueblo beginning, Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. and concludes at 7:00 p.m.

During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions may utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for the City’s homeless.

The National Weather Service predicts a high temperature near 102 degrees, coupled with humidity. The heat index is expected to be near 99 degrees and the humidity can increase the feeling of heat. A heat advisory has been issued for Pueblo County and the surrounding regions from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.