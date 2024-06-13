Baca County Commissioner arrested again

BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Baca County Commissioner Shiloh Freed has been arrested again, this time for failing to comply with the terms of his bond.

Freed is facing five misdemeanor charges tied to a DUI crash he tried to cover up in January of 2023. He was arrested in July of 2023 by the Colorado State Patrol.

This wasn't Freed’s first DUI. In 2010, the Baca County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged him with driving while ability impaired, driving under restraint, and a misdemeanor assault. Freed pleaded guilty to the driving while ability impaired charge while the two other charges were dismissed. He also has a reckless driving charge dating back to 2007.