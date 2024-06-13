A gray wolf was killed in southern Michigan. Experts remain stumped about how it got there.

Wildlife experts have hit a dead end in their quest to determine how a gray wolf arrived in southern Michigan for the first time in more than 100 years. The wolf was killed in January by a hunter who said he had mistaken it for a coyote. That was shocking. Gray wolves are common in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, but southern Michigan doesn’t offer the proper habitat. Wolf expert Brian Roell says officials “don’t know how it got there.” There’s evidence that the wolf had been recently trapped. Meanwhile, a prosecutor is considering whether charges should be filed.

