2 dead in single-engine plane crash in Northern California

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Two people have been killed in a single-engine plane crash in Northern California. The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred Thursday, about 10 miles south of South Lake Tahoe. Deputies were notified of an overdue aircraft around 1 a.m. Thursday and the Luscombe 8A aircraft’s GPS transponder showed that the plane was in a mountainous area near Luther Pass. The two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been made public. The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the crash.

