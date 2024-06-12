Ukrainian winemakers visit California’s Napa Valley to learn how to heal war-ravaged vineyards
By HAVEN DALEY and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
Associated Press
RUTHERFORD, Calif. (AP) — A group of Ukrainian winemakers has visited California’s Napa Valley to learn about organic farming and how to heal land scarred by bombs and littered with mines. The six vintners visited the Grgich Hills Estate winery last week to learn about regenerative organic farming. The trip was made possible with the help of Rotary International and Roots of Peace, a nonprofit that helps remove landmines and convert war-ravaged land into vineyards, orchards and vegetable fields.