Prescribed burns begin today just west of Monument, residents asked not to call 911

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- For those of you on the west side of Monument, you might see some smoke in the area later today, June 12. But there is no reason to be alarmed, multiple agencies are teaming up for a prescribed burn.

The effort will take place over three days and will be focused on Memorial Grove, Monument Rock, and the Mount Herman Trail Head areas. Mount Herman Road will re-open tomorrow according to forest officials. That closure extends to Sunburst Road so access in and around the roadway will be prohibited. As for the Monument Fire Center which is also in the prescribed area closures will be in place up until June 21st.

That includes all trails and access to the fire center as crews work to reduce surface fuel loads. It's all to help restore the ecosystem health to around one thousand acres. Smoke will be visible, so officials ask that you avoid calling 911.