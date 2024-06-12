Man sentenced to 24 years for shooting at KOA campground near Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) reports that 54-year-old Steven Hollingsworth was sentenced this week to 24 years in the Colorado Department of Correction for a shooting that occurred in Dec. 2023 at the KOA campground north of Pueblo.

Hollingsworth pleaded guilty in April 2024 to attempted second-degree murder. He's been in the Pueblo County Jail since his arrest in Dec. 2023.

On Dec. 29, 2023, the PCSO responded to the KOA campground along southbound I-25, near the Pueblo West exit, and discovered a 30-year-old man had been shot multiple times. Hollingsworth was still at the scene and was arrested without incident.

