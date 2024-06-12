Man charged with robbing a California bank was released from prison a day earlier, prosecutors say

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man charged with taking three people hostage while robbing a Southern California bank last month had been released from prison a day earlier. The 53-year-old was indicted on robbery charges after investigators said he claimed to have a gun, jumped over the teller counter and began stuffing cash in his pockets at a BMO bank in Anaheim on May 8. Officials say the man ordered the bank manager and two other employees into a storage room. He was arrested at the scene. Prosecutors said Wednesday he had been released from San Quentin on May 7.

