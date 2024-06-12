Kite surfer rescued from remote California beach after making ‘HELP’ sign with rocks

DAVENPORT, Calif. (AP) — A kite surfer was rescued after using rocks to spell out the word “HELP” when he became stranded on a Northern California beach last weekend. Cal Fire says the kite surfer got stuck Sunday on a narrow beach at the base of towering bluffs with the tide coming in. His “HELP” sign was spotted by a private helicopter and authorities were alerted. A rescue helicopter hoisted the kite surfer to the top of the cliff and he did not need medical attention. The area about 65 miles south of San Francisco is described as somewhat remote, with beaches that are notorious for strong winds, rip currents and cold water.

