Federal court dismisses appeal of lawsuit contesting transgender woman in Wyoming sorority

DENVER (AP) — A federal court has dismissed the appeal of a lawsuit challenging a transgender woman’s acceptance into a sorority at the University of Wyoming. The three-judge U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver ruled Wednesday the case wasn’t appealable because it could be refiled in a lower court. Six members of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority chapter in Laramie, Wyoming, sued to challenge Artemis Langford’s admittance into the organization. The sorority says it has wide leeway to interpret its own bylaws, including defining who is a woman. The case drew widespread attention as transgender people fight for wider acceptance and others push back.

