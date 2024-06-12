Drier & hotter weather today

TODAY: Warmer temperatures are expected across the area with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. It will be drier with just a slight chance for a light shower in the afternoon or evening.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies are expected tomorrow with even hotter highs in the mid-90s in Colorado Springs and right around 100° for Pueblo. it will be relatively dry with just a slight chance again for a light, passing shower in the afternoon and/or evening.

EXTENDED: Afternoon storms and severe weather chances ramp back up Friday as a weaker trough develops across the state bringing us slightly cooler temperatures, as well. We dry out a bit with just the chance for a few showers and possibly an isolated storm Saturday. Sunday and the start of your next work week appear dry!