Skip to Content
News

Abandoned campfire to blame for wildfire burning near Twin Lakes

The fire ring believed to have started the Interlaken Fire
USFS
The fire ring believed to have started the Interlaken Fire
By
New
today at 9:13 PM
Published 9:51 PM

TWIN LAKES, Colo. (KRDO) - A U.S. Forest Service (USFS) Fire Investigator has determined the Interlaken Fire, which is burning near Twin Lakes, originated from an abandoned campfire.

The USFS said the campfire was located about 60 yards from the Interlaken trail and 1.5 miles from the trailhead. The campfire was not properly extinguished and continued to burn. Investigators believe the campfire was abandoned several days before it was reported on June 11, 2024.

The agency said officials currently have no leads on who left the fire. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and USFS will be utilizing a tip line and other information platforms to identify potential suspects.

If you have any information regarding campers with a fire near the Interlaken resort between June 7, 2024, and June 11, 2024, please call the Tip Line at (303) 275-5266.

As of Wednesday morning, June 12, the Interlaken Fire had grown to 413 acres.

Several trail and road closures are in place at this time including the Interlaken trailhead and parking area, Willis Gulch trail, Sheep Gulch trail, Colorado Trail segments in the Twin Lakes Area, Forest Service Road 399, and dispersed camping around the lake. Developed campgrounds are still open in the area. Pre-evacuation notices are in place for the Lost Canyon, Cache Creek, and Clear Creek areas.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content