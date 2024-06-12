Abandoned campfire to blame for wildfire burning near Twin Lakes

TWIN LAKES, Colo. (KRDO) - A U.S. Forest Service (USFS) Fire Investigator has determined the Interlaken Fire, which is burning near Twin Lakes, originated from an abandoned campfire.

The USFS said the campfire was located about 60 yards from the Interlaken trail and 1.5 miles from the trailhead. The campfire was not properly extinguished and continued to burn. Investigators believe the campfire was abandoned several days before it was reported on June 11, 2024.

The agency said officials currently have no leads on who left the fire. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and USFS will be utilizing a tip line and other information platforms to identify potential suspects.

If you have any information regarding campers with a fire near the Interlaken resort between June 7, 2024, and June 11, 2024, please call the Tip Line at (303) 275-5266.

As of Wednesday morning, June 12, the Interlaken Fire had grown to 413 acres.

Several trail and road closures are in place at this time including the Interlaken trailhead and parking area, Willis Gulch trail, Sheep Gulch trail, Colorado Trail segments in the Twin Lakes Area, Forest Service Road 399, and dispersed camping around the lake. Developed campgrounds are still open in the area. Pre-evacuation notices are in place for the Lost Canyon, Cache Creek, and Clear Creek areas.