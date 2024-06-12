3 women arrested for theft of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from retailers

By John Iz

MARTIN COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — Martin County Sheriff’s deputies yesterday arrested three women for the theft of thousands of dollars of merchandise from local retailers.

Deputies said the trio, all from Fort Pierce, walked into the Kohl’s store in Jensen Beach, loaded thousands of dollars in merchandise into Kohl’s shopping bags, then placed the bags on the floor near the entrance doors. They left the store for a short time, then returned, parking the getaway vehicle near the doors closer to the bags of merchandise. Two of the suspects ran inside and grabbed the bags of goods while the driver waited.

Detectives from Criminal Investigations were waiting for them the whole time. Once the suspects got into their vehicle, detectives pulled up and took them into custody.

Once detained, detectives located several bags of stolen merchandise, including liquor from a local food store and other stolen goods from various venues, including Kohl’s.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Teneiqua Jones, 30, Shantaerra McKeliver, 31, and Whitney Minatee, 27, are suspects in other retail thefts throughout the state. They were taken to the Martin County Jail and charged with shoplifting and grand theft.

