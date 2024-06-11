UN says violence against children in conflict reached extreme levels in 2023, including in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A new U.N. report says violence against children caught in multiplying and escalating conflicts reached “extreme levels” in 2023, with an unprecedented number of killings and injuries in crises, from Israel and the Palestinian territories to Sudan, Myanmar and Ukraine. The annual report on Children in Armed Conflict was obtained on Tuesday by The Associated Press. It cites “a shocking 21% increase in grave violations” against children under the age of 18. Congo, Burkina Faso, Somalia and Syria are also listed. The report puts Israeli forces, Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants on its blacklist of those violating children’s rights for the first time. Russian forces and affiliated armed groups remained on the blacklist for a second year.

