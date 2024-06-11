KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Bryan is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a two-year-old orange tabby Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Bryan is one big goofball! He can often be found rolling around on his back being his adorable self.

· Bryan is an extremely affectionate cat that loves cuddle time!

· He is especially fond of women and being talked to in a baby voice.

· He is looking for a home where he can be your one and only star, without having to compete for the limelight with other cats or dogs.

Want to know more about Bryan? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005