Judges hear Elizabeth Holmes’ appeal of fraud conviction while she remains in Texas prison

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A panel of federal judges have spent two hours wrestling with a series of legal issues raised in an attempt to overturn a fraud conviction that sent Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to prison after a meteoric rise to Silicon Valley stardom. The hearing held Tuesday in the San Francisco appeals court came nearly 2 1/2 years after a jury convicted Holmes for orchestrating a blood-testing scam that became a parable about greed and hubris in Silicon Valley. Holmes’ instrument of deception was Theranos, a startup she founded shortly after dropping out of Stanford University in 2003. The 40-year-old Holmes is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence in Texas.

