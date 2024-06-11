Flying Pig Farm summer camp for kids is returning to Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Flying Pig Farm in Manitou Springs is opening its doors to kids for the first week of their farm and art summer camp. Second graders through 8th graders get to go.

They experience an agricultural and arts-based curriculum everything from animal care to food harvesting while high schoolers will learn cooking and leadership skills as assistant counselors and chefs. Daily yoga sessions and community workshops with leaders like the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo will also be there!

The program runs until August 2nd, and while there is a cost to attend, Flying Pig Farm wants parents to know they offer a sliding scale payment option to help make camp accessible to all. To learn more about the program, click here.