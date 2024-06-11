Dozens arrested in new pro-Palestinian protests at University of California, Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police have thwarted attempts by pro-Palestinian demonstrators to set up a new encampment at the University of California, Los Angeles. Previous camps at UCLA were cleared after an attack by counterprotesters this spring. UCLA police say approximately 25 people were arrested late Monday for willful disruption of university operations, and one for interfering with a police officer. Police say they repeatedly tried to set up tents, canopies and barriers in various locations, disrupting final exams and causing damage. Similar demonstrations on campuses across the U.S. and in Europe have called for an end to support for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

