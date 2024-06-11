Charges were dismissed against a woman accused of stealing half a million dollars from a Black Hawk Casino

BLACK HAWK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Prosecutors dismiss the charges against a woman accused of stealing $500,000 in cash from Monarch Casino. She was likely involved in a conspiracy that tricked her into taking the money.

In March of 2023, Sabrina Eddy was captured on video grabbing bricks of $50,000 from the casino's cage vault. She walked out, got into a gold minivan, and drove off. An hour later she returned, grabbing four more bricks of bills. For a total of half a million dollars in all before driving off again.

At a hearing last Friday, prosecutors moved to dismiss the case against Eddy. During investigations, it found Eddy was believed to be acting under a scheme that targets cage employees to deliver money to someone portraying themselves as someone with the casino.

It was a trend officials say that spread across the nation last summer. Prosecutors say an arrest warrant has been issued for a second suspect in connection with the case. They believed they are outside the U.S.