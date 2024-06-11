Bloggett Open Space Master Plan moves forward

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Neighbors now have a better idea of what will come next for Bloggett Open Space in Northwest Colorado Springs.

On Monday night, the city council voted to approve the master plan for the open space.

It means that there will now be larger wildlife corridors, three trailheads, and visitor amenities, along with neighborhood connections. Last month, opponents appealed that plan for the area, largely on the ground that it could impact wildlife there.

Sarah Swegle drives 20 minutes to Blodgett Open Space and says she was excited when she first heard about the master plan.

"We love the idea that there will be more trails, there's exploring to do and that's always fun. You can always branch off and swing back around," said Swegle. "The fact that you are so close to being in nature, it's and it's accessible, there' parking lots and there's it right here."

But opponents of the plan say, it would affect wildlife, such as rocky mountain bighorn sheep and it could increase the chances of wildfires.

Those in favor of the upgrades said they believe this new master plan won't harm wildlife, pointing out that a lot of research has been done in the area.

The trails, open spaces, and parks or TOPS senior program administrator addressed some of the concerns residents had. One of the concerns is the mountain bighorn sheep. TOPS said they've been working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to make sure this master plan doesn't adversely affect the animals that call Blodgett Open Space their home.

The Blodgett Open Space master plan will move forward and trail and parking upgrades will be implemented over the next 15-20 years.