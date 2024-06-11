Another stormy day before drier weather

TUESDAY: You can expect partly cloudy skies during the morning, then a few more clouds in the afternoon with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. We warm up a bit from yesterday with highs in the mid-80s for Colorado Springs and upper 80s for Pueblo. The threat still exists for flooding along the Arkansas River from Canon City through Pueblo and into eastern parts of Pueblo County.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will prevail Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will ramp up rather quickly into the low-90s for Colorado Springs and triple digits across the eastern plains.

FRIDAY AND THIS WEEKEND: We'll see a chance for scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm Friday afternoon with cooler highs in the mid-80s. This weekend looks better than this past weekend with a chance for a scattered afternoon shower and/or thunderstorm Saturday. Sunday looks better with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and a fairly low chance for afternoon showers. Highs this weekend will be in the 80s and 90s.