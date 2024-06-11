A Dutch court is delivering verdicts in the trial of 9 suspects in the slaying of reporter De Vries

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court is delivering verdicts in the trial of nine men suspected of involvement in the assassination of popular campaigning journalist Peter R. de Vries on a downtown Amsterdam street three years ago. Prosecutors have sought convictions and life sentences for the man charged with gunning down De Vries on July 6, 2021, the alleged getaway driver and a man suspected of organizing the assassination. De Vries died nine days later of his injuries at age 64. In January, the prosecutors requested sentences ranging from of three to 21 years for the six other suspects in the case. The slaying sparked outrage, grief and anger throughout the Netherlands.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.