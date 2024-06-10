Ursula K. Le Guin’s home will become a writers residency

The former home of the late Ursula K. Le Guin is being readied to become a base for contemporary authors. Literary Arts announced Monday that Le Guin’s family had donated their three-story house to the Portland, Oregon-based community nonprofit for what will become the Ursula K. Le Guin Writers Residency. Le Guin was a Berkeley, California, native who in her early 30s moved to Portland with her husband. Le Guin wrote such classics as “The Left Hand of Darkness” and “The Dispossessed” in a studio on the second floor. She died in 2018 at age 88.

