Sudan’s notorious paramilitary group loots a Darfur hospital, aid group says

CAIRO (AP) — Doctors Without Borders says the notorious Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, fighting Sudan’s military for over a year, fired shots and looted a health facility in the western region of Darfur, forcing its closure. The RSF, attacked the South Hospital in al-Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur province on Sunday, opening fire on medical staff and patients, the aid group said in a statement. Most patients and the medical team managed to flee the shooting. It was not immediately clear if there were casualties. This came as the RSF intensified its offensive to try and wrest control of the city, the military’s last stronghold in the sprawling Darfur region.

