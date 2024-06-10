Singapore Airlines offers compensation to passengers on flight that hit extreme turbulence

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Singapore Airlines has offered compensation to passengers of a flight that hit extreme turbulence last month. The Boeing 777 jet from London to Singapore ran into sudden turbulence over the Irrawaddy basin on May 20, hurling people and items around the cabin. The plane, with 211 passengers and 18 crew members, diverted to Thailand. A 73-year-old British man died of a suspected heart attack and dozens were hospitalized including those with spinal, brain and bone damages. Nineteen people remained hospitalized in Bangkok. Singapore Airlines said Tuesday it offered $10,000 in compensation for passengers with minor injuries. It said it offered advance payment for those with serious injuries or requiring long-term medical care and will meet them to discuss final compensation.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.