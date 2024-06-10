Overnight closures on I-25 are scheduled to kick off tonight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation is temporarily closing the north and southbound lanes along I-25 starting tonight, June 10. The closure will be between Santa Fe Avenue and Mesa Ridge Parkway up until Friday.

Crews there will be applying lane striping to the roadway going northbound while milling and applying new asphalt paving southbound. There will be alternating left and right lane closures and both areas of work will begin around 6:00 tonight.

The northbound lanes will re-open Friday night at 8:00 while the southbound lanes will re-open Friday morning at 6:00. Southbound I-25 traffic will exit at Mesa Ridge Parkway to re-enter I-25. Expect delays of up to 15 minutes and watch for reduced speeds in the area.