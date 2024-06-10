CSPD: Sword-wielding suspect arrested after forcing his way inside a home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a home on the northeast side of the city around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning for a reported assault.

CSPD said responding officers learned that a 43-year-old man had arrived at the residence uninvited and he was wielding a sword. He said his intentions were to check on the dogs of an individual whom he had no prior relationship with, aside from following them on a social media platform.

According to CSPD, the suspect was confronted by someone who lived at the home and assaulted this person before entering the home unlawfully.

CSPD officers "efficiently managed the situation" and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. The victim sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

According to CSPD, the sword-wielding suspect was identified as 43-year-old Nicholas Glyshaw.