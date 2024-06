DENVER (AP) — In a story published June 7, 2024, about a small plane crash in Colorado, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Deanna Harrington was the spokesperson for Aurora Fire. She is the spokeperson for the Arvada Fire Protection District.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.