Biden and gun-control advocates want to flip an issue long dominated by the NRA

ATLANTA (AP) — Gun-control advocates and many Democrats see additional openings created by hardline positions of the gun lobby. President Joe Biden’s campaign says gun control could be a motivating issue for suburban college-educated women who may be decisive in several key battlegrounds this fall. The campaign and its allies have already circulated clips of former President Donald Trump saying after an Iowa school shooting in January that “we have to get over it.” Trump has also promised that he would impose no new restrictions on guns if elected again. About 7 in 10 college-educated women who voted in the 2022 midterm elections supported stricter gun control laws.

