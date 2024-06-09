Pueblo West mother arrested for child abuse to toddler and teenager

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A Pueblo West woman is now in jail after her 3-year-old son was found unconscious and 14-year-old son had visible injuries.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in Pueblo West on reports of an unconscious 3-year-old who was breathing abnormally.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child was taken by flight to a hospital in Colorado Springs with life-threatening injuries.

A 14-year-old boy was also found with visible injuries and taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. They say he has now been placed with the Department of Human Services.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested 38-year-old Samantha Kimberly for, "felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and a second charge of child abuse due to injuries sustained by her two sons."

Kimberly is now booked in the Pueblo County Jail and the sheriff’s office says more charges could be coming.

An investigation is underway and anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6250.