Pueblo Fire Department rescues four people from Arkansas river, no injuries reported

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Four people are safe and uninjured after having to be rescued from the Arkansas River by Pueblo Fire Department (PFD).

PFD says they were called out to the river after four people were reportedly stuck in the Arkansas River just below the city park.

The department arrived on scene and launched their raft and the swift water rescue team. The rescue went successfully, as all four people were taken safely from the water. PFD says that all four people were wearing life jackets, which was key in making sure no one suffered an injuries.

PFD is asking that residents use extreme caution anytime you are near, or in the river, as snow melt continues to increase water levels to start the summer.