Body believed to be missing TV presenter Michael Mosley found on Greek island

ATHENS (AP) — Police said that a body believed to be that of missing British TV presenter Michael Mosley was found on a Greek island Sunday morning. A police spokesman, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of an ongoing investigation, said the body was found on a rocky coast by a private boat and that formal identification was pending. Mosley went missing on the island of Symi Wednesday afternoon after going for a walk. People on the boat said that said that the body appeared to have fallen down a steep slope, stopping against a fence and lying face-up with a few rocks on top of it.

