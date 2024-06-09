Alec Burleson, Masyn Winn power Cardinals to a 5-1 win over Rockies for a 4-game split

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alec Burleson homered, Masyn Winn drove in two runs and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Sunday for a split in the teams’ four-game series. Rookie catcher Pedro Pagés knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly, singled and scored twice for the Cardinals, who won for just the third time in 10 games. The Rockies lost for the ninth time in 11 games. Andre Pallante picked up the win, and Ty Blach took the loss.

