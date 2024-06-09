A look at the Euro 2024 kits: one is cartoonish, others are retro. Hits or fashion faux pas?
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
AP Sports Writer
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s away kit is a tribute to a much-loved and nearly century-old cartoon character, Tintin. Croatia’s shirt will not go unnoticed. Germany’s home is classic white but the away shirt is a bold pink and purple. Ahead of the European soccer championships starting June 14 in Germany, The Associated Press takes a look at some of the kits that will surely catch the eyes of soccer fans and fashionistas from across the globe.