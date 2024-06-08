Skip to Content
Tovar hits 2 home runs to lift Rockies to a 6-5 victory over Cardinals

Published 5:08 PM

By WARREN MAYES
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar homered twice and added two singles while driving in four runs to spark the Colorado Rockies to a 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. It was Tovar’s second multihomer game of the season for Colorado. Victor Vodnik pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief for his second career win. Tyler Kinley earned his fourth save and second in this series by pitching a scoreless ninth. Matt Carpenter homered and scored twice for the Cardinals.

