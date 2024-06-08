Pop and power: Travis Kelce wins home run hitting contest as girlfriend Taylor Swift tours in Europe

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Travis Kelce’s power extends beyond the football field or dating one of the world’s most famous women. Kansas City’s talented tight end, who also happens to be pop superstar Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, showed off his batting skills by winning a home run contest at a charity softball event. Kelce, who grew up in Cleveland, arrived at Classic Park just as the event was getting underway. As he made his way onto the field, Kelce shook hands and waved to others screaming his name. After winning the event, Kelce flipped his bat in celebration and took a victory lap around the bases.

