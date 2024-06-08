Millions will vote on Europe’s super Sunday, with surveys suggesting a shift to the right

BRUSSELS (AP) — Millions of voters are heading to the polls for the European Union’s election super Sunday. Surveys suggest the European Parliament will shift to the political right and make it harder for the world’s biggest trading bloc to approve laws and take decisions. Citizens in 20 countries, from the Alpine nation of Austria to the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, will cast ballots to elect 720 members of the EU assembly. Official election results cannot be published before the last polling stations in the 27 EU nations close late Sunday evening. The Netherlands voted first, on Thursday. An unofficial Dutch exit poll suggests that Geert Wilders’ anti-migrant party should make important gains there.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.