Slovaks and others go to the polls in EU elections under the shadow of an assassination attempt

PRAGUE (AP) — Voters in Slovakia are casting the ballots in European Parliamentary elections just weeks after an attempt to assassinate populist Prime Minister Robert Fico. Analysts say the attack that sent the shockwaves through the nation of 5.4 million could boost the chances of Fico’s leftist Smer party to win the vote. Smer is in a close race against the main opposition Progressive Slovakia, a pro-Western liberal party. Citizens in Italy, Malta, Latvia and the Czech Republic are also voting Saturday. The elections for the parliament of the 27-nation bloc conclude Sunday, and initial results will only be known after the final polls close in all member nations.

