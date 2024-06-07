Severe weather possible today & this weekend

FRIDAY: Get the umbrella ready because we'll have increasing clouds through the morning and a chance for widespread showers, and an isolated severe storm or two over the far eastern plains, this afternoon.

SATURDAY: Tomorrow will likely be a Weather Alert day. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance for rain which could be heavy at times with thunderstorms. A few of these thunderstorms may become severe along the I-25 corridor, but there's a better chance across the plains. The possible impacts: winds over 60 MPH, damaging hail, minor localized flooding and lightning.

SUNDAY: Sunday will look fairly similar to Saturday with chances for isolated severe storms in the afternoon and evening. We will see a big temperature difference beginning Sunday with highs in the mid 70s for Colorado Springs and upper 70s for Pueblo.