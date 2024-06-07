Dick Van Dyke becomes the oldest Daytime Emmy winner at age 98 for guest role on ‘Days of Our Lives’
By BETH HARRIS
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dick Van Dyke has won a historic Daytime Emmy at age 98. The actor was honored as guest performer in a daytime drama series for his part as an amnesiac on Peacock’s “Days of Our Lives.” He is the oldest Daytime Emmy winner. “General Hospital” earned four trophies, including for best daytime series, writing and directing. Thorsten Kaye of “The Bold and the Beautiful” won lead actor honors. Michelle Stafford of “The Young and the Restless” won as lead actress. Robert Gossett of “General Hospital” and Courtney Hope of “The Young and the Restless” won supporting acting honors at the 51st annual show.