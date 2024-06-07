Major bridge project begins next week across southeast Colorado

SOUTHEAST COLORADO (KRDO) - A major bridge reinforcement project will begin next week that will take place across four different counties in southeastern Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and its contract partner Myers & Sons Construction, LLC, will begin timber bridge work on June 10. The work will take place along five roadways, US Highway 50, CO Highway 101, CO Highway 116, US Highway 160, and US Highway 350. It will happen at various locations along these roadways in Baca, Bent, Las Animas, and Prowers Counties

According to CDOT, the timber bridge project will enhance safety for the traveling public by reinforcing the aging bridges and adding longevity to existing bridges' lifespans.

CDOT said the project will happen in 15 different phases and will add steel sister beams to the existing damaged timber girders to strengthen the support to the bridge deck.

The 15 phases are:

Phase 1: CO 101 at Mile Point 2.8 to MP 4.8.

Phase 2: CO 101 from MP 6.4 to MP 8.4.

Phase 3: US 50 at MP 409 to MP 411.

Phase 4: US 50 at MP 415 to MP 417.

Phase 5: US 50 at MP 418.5 to MP 420.5.

Phase 6: US 50 at MP 420.8 to MP 422.8.

Phase 7: US 50 at MP 438.5 to MP 440.5.

Phase 8: CO 116 at MP 11 to MP 13.

Phase 9: US 160 at MP 453 to MP 455.

Phase 10: US 160 at MP 452.7 to MP 454.7.

Phase 11: US 160 at MP 450 to MP 452.

Phase 12: US 160 at MP 449.5 to MP 451.5.

Phase 13: US 160 at MP 358.4 to MP 360.4.

Phase 14: US 350 at MP 6.7 to MP 8.7.

Phase 15: US 350 from MP 1.7 to MP 3.7.

According to CDOT, traffic impacts can be expected during daytime work hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Vehicles will be reduced to a single-lane, alternating traffic intermittently in either direction, at each location throughout the duration of each phase of work. There will be a 12-foot width restriction in place.

The project is scheduled for completion in late October, CDOT said.

For more information, visit https://www.codot.gov/projects/timberbridge