Iran helicopter crash shows Tehran’s reliance on an aging fleet as well as its challenges at home

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — While the cause of the May 19 helicopter crash that killed Iran’s president and others remains unknown, the sudden death of the hard-line protégé of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has exposed the contradictions and challenges facing the country’s Shiite theocracy. Iranian military investigators have released two statements on the crash, largely ruling out possibilities rather than offering a suspected cause. But some officials still pursue conspiracy theories. The country’s use of the Bell 212 helicopter links back to decisions by the shah of Iran to buy hundreds of the helicopters before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Sanctions have seen Iran rely on black market networks to secure parts, sparking U.S. prosecutions of those allegedly involved.

