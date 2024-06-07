Harvey Weinstein lawyers argue he was denied fair trial in appeal of LA rape conviction

Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers argue he didn’t get a fair trial in Los Angeles when he was convicted of rape and sexual assault in 2022. The brief filed Friday with California’s Second District Court of Appeal comes six weeks after Weinstein’s similar conviction in New York was overturned on appeal. His lawyers argue in the LA case that the judge was wrong to exclude evidence that the Italian model and actor that Weinstein was convicted of raping was in a sexual relationship with the director of a film festival. It also argues that the judge was wrong to allow jurors to know about Weinstein’s New York conviction.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.