Fremont County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is asking the public to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate.

The FCSO reported Kegan VanVliet had escaped Friday afternoon and said he was last seen on foot walking along U.S. Highway 50 at Justice Center Rd. in Canon City.

According to the FCSO, VanVliet is described as a white male, 6-foot tall, 175 pounds, with gray-blonde hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

If you see VanVliet, do not approach him, but call 911 immediately.