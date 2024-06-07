Former Denver Bronco is now suing the team over fines for doctor-prescribed THC

COLORADO (KRDO) --Former Denver Broncos player Randy Gregory is suing the NFL and the Denver Broncos under Colorado’s Anti-Discrimination Act. He's seeking a repayment of more than 500 thousand dollars in fines for taking doctor-prescribed THC.

He says it was to treat his social anxiety and PTSD. Only the NFL levied the fines but Gregory's attorney says because the Broncos were Gregory’s employer they had to be listed in the lawsuit to cover all legal bases. Before, players were suspended for using THC under the NFL's substance abuse policy.

In 2020, the NFL and the Player's Union reached a new agreement that included a more lenient marijuana policy. A Broncos spokesman declined to comment on the lawsuit referring questions about the NFL’s substance abuse policy to the league office.